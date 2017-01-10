In the world of cyber global security, is the United States still at the top?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of Brexit

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education