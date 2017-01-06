In final speech, Michelle Obama tells young people “Don’t be afraid. Be focused.”

Michelle Obama spoke directly to young people in her last official speech as first lady on Friday, becoming emotional as she encouraged them to use their education to move the country forward.
“Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered,” she said, her voice breaking. “Lead by example with hope, never fear. And know that I will be with you, rooting for you and working to support you for the rest of my life.”
Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life. And I hope I’ve made you proud. First Lady Michelle Obama
Obama made a point of singling out Muslims and immigrants, groups that have been targeted by president-elect Donald Trump.
“Know that this country belongs to you, to all of you. From every background and walk of life. If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition...that has made us the greatest country on earth,” she said. “With a lot of hard work and a good education anything is possible, even becoming president.”
Obama made her final remarks at a White House event honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year. She started the tradition of honoring the school counselor of the year in 2015, as part of her Reach Higher initiative, which encourages post-secondary education. She has said she will continue working on education issues after she leaves the White House.
Empower yourelves with a good education, then go out there and use that education to build a country worthy of that boundless promise. First Lady Michelle Obama
The 2017 winner, Terri Tchorzynski, from Battle Creek, Mich., introduced the first lady as "our school counselor in chief.”
Obama touted the administration’s work in education, saying that it made the largest investment in higher education since the G.I. Bill. She also highlighted advances in making college affordable, funding for school counselors, and rising high school graduation rates.
Obama thanked educators for their work supporting young people across the country.
“No matter where they’re from, no matter how much money their parents have, no matter what they look like, or who they love or how they worship, or what language they speak at home, they have a place in this country,” she said.
“Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life. And I hope I’ve made you proud,” she said in closing, receiving a standing ovation from an audience that included Education Secretary John King, his predecessor Arne Duncan, actress Connie Britton, TV host Andy Cohen, and music artists Usher and Kelly Rowland.
