Family sues ex-police officer for $5 million for excessive force at pool party

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally Pause

1:15 Mike Pence silent on Julian Assange's credibility

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:42 Trump's White House

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency