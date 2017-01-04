Parents’ obesity could be linked to kids’ slower development, study says

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?' Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:20 The United States of Powerball

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail