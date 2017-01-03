Congressman’s son dabs for the cameras. Speaker Paul Ryan doesn’t know what happened.

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver' Pause

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

3:49 San Joaquin Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama