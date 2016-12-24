Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

Gilmore Girls makes its much-anticipated return with four memorable chapters from the lives of Lorelai, Emily, Rory and countless more Stars Hollow stalwarts. Picking up nine years after we last ​dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our ​leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.