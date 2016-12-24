Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

President Obama and the First Lady reflect on the meaning of Christmas and the past eight years in their last Christmas address from the White House.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Gilmore Girls makes its much-anticipated return with four memorable chapters from the lives of Lorelai, Emily, Rory and countless more Stars Hollow stalwarts. Picking up nine years after we last ​dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our ​leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.

Robert De Niro speaks out against Donald Trump

As part of the #VoteYourFuture campaign, Robert De Niro is filmed expressing his thoughts about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but the video was deemed too partisan to use. A website called “Anonymous Content” has since posted it online.

Outrage Over EpiPen Pricing

The huge increase of the list price for the severe-allergy drug injector has led to backlash against Mylan, the latest in a string of pharmaceutical companies accused of price gouging.

Out of the Darkness

After six months of silence, an American contractor who was kidnapped in Iraq shares the story of a harrowing 31-day captivity and his search for justice.

Hijacked Computer: What to Do

Can’t turn your computer on or off? Is it acting up, running slow, opening pages you didn't click, or displaying pop-ups constantly? There's a good chance your computer's been hacked or infected with a virus. Here’s what to do.

Washington D.C. urges unity and reform after a week of violence

From President Obama to Speaker Paul Ryan and even Newt Gingrich, politicians on July 8 preached a message of unity in the face of a violent week that saw both black and white Americans targeted. The President also promised that gun violence would be addressed in the days to come, while the Congressional Black Caucus called upon House Republicans to allow discussion on gun laws. (Natalie Fertig / McClatchy)

