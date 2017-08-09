In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

Every day migrants who came to the U.S. from across the globe arrive at the U.S.-Canadian border where they are met by police. They desire to live in Canada, hoping its policies will give them the security they believe the political climate in the United States does not.
AP, Alexa Ard/McClatchy
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

Survivors and relatives of victims from the 2002 Bali bombing reacted to news that the chief war crimes prosecutor had sworn out terror charges against Indonesian detainee Riduan “Hambali” Isomuddin at Guantánamo Bay in connection with the attack.