State Department won’t call Venezuelan election ‘illegitimate’ while White House takes harder stance

The top State Department official in charge of Latin America declined Wednesday — even when pressed — to call a Venezuelan election “illegitimate,” studiously avoiding the harsh rhetoric espoused by the White House.
When Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio asked Francisco Palmieri, acting assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, if the vote for a new legislative body with nearly unfettered power was fraudulent — as growing evidence showed Wednesday — Palmieri deflected.
“The election Sunday was a flawed attempt to undermine democratic institutions in Venezuela,” Palmieri said at a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing. “We support the democratically elected National Assembly in its efforts to promote an enduring, peaceful solution to the crises in Venezuela.”
His refusal to call the results illegitimate came three days after U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley deployed the word. The White House, National Security Council and Treasury Department then branded President Nicolás Maduro a “dictator” and referred to his government as a “dictatorship” that could be hit with escalating U.S. sanctions.
Critics have argued going hard after Maduro’s government is counterproductive because it gives him an anti-U.S. cause to rally supporters.
“Impose all the sanctions you want!” Maduro said in a televised speech Monday. “The Venezuelan people have decided to be free, and I’ve decided to be the president of a free people.”
That hasn’t deterred the White House. President Donald Trump has vowed “strong and swift” economic sanctions against Venezuela.
But those sanctions have yet to materialize. And in an interview published late Tuesday by Spanish news agency EFE and cited by Rubio, Deputy Assistant Secretary for South America Michael Fitzpatrick said the U.S. wants “dialogue” with Maduro’s government.
“We respect the official government of Venezuela and of President Maduro at this time,” Fitzpatrick said.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who took a few days off last week as the U.S. sanctioned 13 members of Maduro’s government, said Tuesday the administration is still considering “what can we do to create a change of conditions where either Maduro decides he doesn’t have a future — and wants to leave of his own accord — or we can return the government processes back to their constitution.”
The mixed signals from the administration annoyed Rubio, a leading force behind steeper Venezuela sanctions.
“So, just to be clear,” Rubio asked Palmieri at the hearing, “is it the position of the administration that the vote that occurred on Sunday is illegitimate?”
Palmieri repeated the results were “flawed.” Again Rubio asked. Again Palmieri deflected, though each time he inched closer to Rubio’s position.
“I know the process was flawed,” Rubio said, taking Palmieri to task. “The outcome is this new constituent assembly. There cannot be a legitimate National Assembly and a legitimate constituent assembly. If the National Assembly is the only legitimate entity, the constituent assembly by definition is illegitimate.”
“I take your point,” Palmieri conceded. “Yes, sir.”
“One of our challenges in foreign policy, whether it be in Venezuela or elsewhere in the world, is sometimes we just won’t call it what it is,” Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez chimed in. “An invasion is an invasion of Ukraine — it’s not usurpation, it’s an invasion. And illegitimacy of a dictatorship, which now the administration has recognized the Maduro government as a dictatorship, which is something I applaud, is an illegitimate government.”
About an hour earlier, the chief executive of Smartmatic, the company that provided the electronic-voting machines used in Sunday’s election, said the results had been inflated by at least 1 million votes.
“It is with the deepest regret that we have to report that the turnout numbers on Sunday, July 30, for the constituent assembly in Venezuela were tampered with,” Antonio Mugica said in a London news conference. His admission was especially noteworthy because Venezuelans created Smartmatic specifically to supply Venezuelan elections during the administration of the late President Hugo Chávez.
Citing internal data from Venezuela’s electoral council, Reuters reported Wednesday that only 3.7 million had cast ballots by 5:30 p.m. Sunday, making it highly unlikely that 8.1 million voted by the time most polls closed at 7 p.m., as the council claimed. A respected Election Day exit poll suggested less than 4 million people had voted.
The only electoral council member from the opposition said Tuesday he couldn’t endorse the election results, either, rattling off a list of irregularities on Election Day.
National Assembly President Julio Borges said Wednesday the parliament would ask the country’s chief federal prosecutor, a Maduro loyalist-turned-critic, to investigate the results. The new constituent assembly, however, is expected to dissolve the existing legislature and dismiss prosecutor Luisa Ortega. Maduro’s ruling socialist party controls all other public institutions.
With no signs of when the new assembly would take over, the sitting lawmakers carried on their business Wednesday in the legislative palace in downtown Caracas. Outside, Maduro supporters set up a stage and blared chavista propaganda music.
Daugherty reported from Washington. El Nuevo Herald staff writer Nora Gámez Torres contributed from Miami, and Cody Weddle contributed from Caracas.
