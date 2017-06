During his May 3rd testimony, FBI Director James Comey stated that he "misspoke" when discussing emails that Hillary Clinton deputy Huma Abedin forwarded to Anthony Weiner's laptop. The FBI acknowledged that only a "small number" of emails were possibly "relevant," not the hundreds or thousands that the FBI director had stated during his testimony. The FBI sent a letter correcting the testimony on Tuesday, the same day President Trump fired Comey.