How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

The United States dropped the most powerful nonnuclear bomb in its arsenal on what it said was an ISIS cave complex in remote Afghanistan. The bomb — called the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast — can obliterate everything within a 1,000-yard radius.
The New York Times
