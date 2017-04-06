Trump on chemical attacks in Syria: 'It shouldn't have happened, and it shouldn't be allowed to happen'
On Air Force One on his way to Florida, President Donald Trump responded to the chemical weapons attack against civilians in Syria. "What happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity," Trump said. Later Thursday evening, the U.S. fired more than 50 tomahawks against Syria in retaliation.
AP
