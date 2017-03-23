Majority of Americans want maternity and paternity leave, but not from the government

2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later Pause

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

0:54 It's your call. Tell us why you're voting.

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

1:02 Pelosi says Trump made 'rookie's error' in push for health care replacement

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy