Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) spoke on Saturday during the Woman's March on Washington to a crowd of thousands.
Women's March on Washington

Nation & World

Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

A look at the case against the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked hundreds of thousands of secret documents to WikiLeaks. Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman, was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest (video published by The New York Times on July 30, 2013)

Nation & World

Kerry defends Obama's UN vote

Secretary of State John Kerry defended the Obama administration's decision to allow the U.N. Security Council to declare Israeli settlements illegal. Kerry warned that Israel's future as a democracy is at stake. "If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won't ever really be at peace," Kerry said.

Nation & World

Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at UNICEF Snowflake Ball

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City on Tuesday night to present the Audrey Hepburn humanitarian award to singer Katy Perry. Clinton said Perry's lyrics "remind us when you get knocked down to get back up." Perry was a big supporter of Clinton, who won the popular vote in the presidential election, and even campaigned for her. She broke into tears when Clinton surprised her at the event.

Nation & World

Iraqi forces take village of al-Qasr from IS

Iraqi forces said on Tuesday they had liberated the village of Al-Qasr, as the operation to retake the city of Mosul from Islamic State group fighters continued. Most of the residents fled the village when IS militants took over Mosul, which is only four miles east of the area.

Nation & World Videos