Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

On Tuesday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Obama 75 years after Japan's attack on the site. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize he did offer his condolences to those who were lost on Dec. 7, 1941. Both President Obama and Prime Minister Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiments that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.