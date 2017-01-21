Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

Editor's note: Video has no audio. There are reports of shots being fired at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Florida airport. Passengers were being off loaded from planes and assembled on the tarmac away from the airport building.
Secretary of State John Kerry defended the Obama administration's decision to allow the U.N. Security Council to declare Israeli settlements illegal. Kerry warned that Israel's future as a democracy is at stake. "If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won't ever really be at peace," Kerry said.
On Tuesday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Obama 75 years after Japan's attack on the site. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize he did offer his condolences to those who were lost on Dec. 7, 1941. Both President Obama and Prime Minister Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiments that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.
Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City on Tuesday night to present the Audrey Hepburn humanitarian award to singer Katy Perry. Clinton said Perry's lyrics "remind us when you get knocked down to get back up." Perry was a big supporter of Clinton, who won the popular vote in the presidential election, and even campaigned for her. She broke into tears when Clinton surprised her at the event.
Iraqi forces said on Tuesday they had liberated the village of Al-Qasr, as the operation to retake the city of Mosul from Islamic State group fighters continued. Most of the residents fled the village when IS militants took over Mosul, which is only four miles east of the area.
Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure following reports of an active shooter and at least seven people injured. Ohio State tweeted Monday morning that all classes would be canceled for the rest of the day.
