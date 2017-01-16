Gallery: Black in Obama's White House

Roy L. Austin Jr., deputy assistant to the president, of State College, Pa., said he worries that the government’s civil rights work will backslide once President Barack Obama leaves office. Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2016.
Ashley Etienne, special assistant to the president and Cabinet communications director, of Houston, said African-Americans in the White House leaned on one other for support. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Stephanie Young, senior public engagement adviser for the Office of Public Engagement, of Atlanta, said first lady Michelle Obama empowered generations of African-American women by shattering stereotypes. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Lt. Col. Myles Caggins III, director for strategic communications and assistant press secretary of national security, is an Iraq veteran who served in the White House and Pentagon. Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2016.
Karen Evans, assistant director of Cabinet affairs and policy adviser, of Charlotte, N.C., said the president’s sense of humor puts staff members at ease. Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2016.
Albert Sanders, associate counsel to the president, of Los Angeles, said he’s proud of the president’s record in commuting prison sentences for nonviolent offenders. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Monique Dorsainvil, deputy chief of staff and senior adviser for the Office of Public Engagement, of Los Angeles, said she was heartened by the president’s support of LGBT issues. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Michelle Millben, special assistant to the president and House liaison for the Office of Legislative Affairs, of Oklahoma City, said she relied on her background as a pastor to find strength in tough times the administration faced. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Zaid Zaid, special assistant to the president and associate counsel to the president, of Washington, said he admired how the president rose above unprecedented insults and relentless criticism. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Ashley Tate Gilmore, director of the White House Travel Office, of Chicago, said she’ll always remember leaving work after long days and seeing the White House illuminated at night. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Shelley Marc, staff assistant and policy adviser for the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, of Kissimmee, Fla., said her job at the White House fulfilled the dreams of her Haitian immigrant parents. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Nate Jenkins, chief of staff and senior adviser for the Office of Management and Budget, of Orlando, Fla., is a former Atlanta schoolteacher who got into politics through a leadership training program. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Stacey Brayboy, chief of staff for the chief financial officer at the Department of Agriculture, of Manning, S.C., said the famous photo of a young African-American boy touching Obama’s hair encapsulated the importance of the president’s legacy. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
Christina Cue, former director of scheduling at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, of Aiken, S.C., knew she wanted to work for Obama from the moment she saw him electrify a crowd at a 2007 campaign rally. Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016.
