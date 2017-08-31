How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Laney Sweet, widow of Daniel Shaver, has released a conversation between herself, her former attorney, and Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery that happened on March 14, 2016. Montgomery and a defense attorney filed a motion in court to seal the body cam footage of her husband being shot by (now former) Officer Philip Brailsford. Shaver is working to get the body cam footage released and the plea deal stopped. The family also has a fundraiser page : https://www.gofundme.com/danielmemorialfund