Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Pause
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:10

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Rep. Mark Sanford on Trump's NAFTA threats 2:27

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 0:47

Canadian man looks on as immigrants stream across the Roxham Road border crossing 2:03

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

  • How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

    Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it?

Nicole L. Cvetnic and Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy
Police record themselves conspiring to retaliate against protester

Courts & Crime

On September 11, 2015, Connecticut resident Michael Picard was filming a protest near a police DUI checkpoint in West Hartford. Unbeknownst to the troopers who confiscated his camera, it was rolling while they appeared to fabricate criminal charges against him. The ACLU of Connecticut sued the police officers for violating Picard’s rights.

Widow told she cannot release body cam footage of husband's death

Courts & Crime

Laney Sweet, widow of Daniel Shaver, has released a conversation between herself, her former attorney, and Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery that happened on March 14, 2016. Montgomery and a defense attorney filed a motion in court to seal the body cam footage of her husband being shot by (now former) Officer Philip Brailsford. Shaver is working to get the body cam footage released and the plea deal stopped. The family also has a fundraiser page : https://www.gofundme.com/danielmemorialfund

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

News

President Trump defended his controversial pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Arpaio was found guilty by a federal judge of criminal contempt, for ignoring a court order to stop detaining people based on his belief on whether or not they were in the U.S. illegally.

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Nation & World

Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed.