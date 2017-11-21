More Videos

  • Trump pardons two lucky turkey Drumstick and Wishbone

    President Donald Trump continued the annual tradition of pardoning turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. This year he pardoned Drumstick and Wishbone.

The White House

Elections

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters.