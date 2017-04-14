Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Before he was press secretary for President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer had a stint as the Easter Bunny for George W. Bush's White House Easter Egg Roll. At the time, he was assistant U.S. trade representative. When a photo of him in costume resurfaced, Spicer tweeted about 'the good ole days'.
Cristina Rayas / McClatchy
