Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’
At a UN Security Council meeting that was called after Thursday’s U.S. airstrikes in Syria, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told world leaders that President Donald Trump’s administration is prepared to take further action if necessary. The airstrikes were ordered by Trump following reports of a chemical attack on Syrian citizens earlier this week.
C-SPAN
More Videos
1:54
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’
0:52
Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile
1:32
Trump’s Syria missile strike: Here’s what happened
1:16
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice
2:00
Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly'
1:28
Russia cockpit video shows damaged Syria base
0:42
Trump on chemical attacks in Syria: 'It shouldn't have happened, and it shouldn't be allowed to happen'
0:35
Wounded Warriors bike riders come to the White House
1:02
John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
2:35
Senate Republicans ‘go nuclear’ to clear path for Gorsuch nomination
0:52
Ryan on Nunes stepping aside from Russia investigation: I fully support his decision
2:49
Minnesota representative tired of colleagues not listening to women's speeches
0:15
Deadly explosion hits St. Petersburg Metro Station
Following a chemical attack on Syrian citizens by their own government, President Trump ordered a Tomahawk missile strike on a Syrian air base. The 59 Tomahawks cost the United States over $80 million dollars.