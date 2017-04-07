Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’

At a UN Security Council meeting that was called after Thursday’s U.S. airstrikes in Syria, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told world leaders that President Donald Trump’s administration is prepared to take further action if necessary. The airstrikes were ordered by Trump following reports of a chemical attack on Syrian citizens earlier this week.