Deadly explosion hits St. Petersburg Metro Station

A deadly explosion was reported on the St Petersburg Metro on April 3, killing at least 10 people, according to the state-run TASS agency. This video shows emergency services on scene at the Technology Institute station, outside of which wounded people were seen receiving treatment. There were also reports of a blast at the city’s Sennaya Square station. The stations are nearby to each other and it was not immediately clear if there were two separate blasts.
Instagram/denis_the_skovoroda via Storyful

Iraqi military releases video of Mosul airstrikes

A video released on Tuesday by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense shows alleged Islamic State group positions being attacked by government airstrikes. The footage shows plumes of smoke rising above houses believed to be used as hideouts by the extremists. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement attached to the video that the Islamic State group had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment following the attack. The statement did not say when the airstrikes took place.

Hillary Clinton takes on Trump administration, rebukes Spicer during California speech

Hillary Clinton took on the Trump administration on Tuesday in one of her first public speeches since she lost the presidential election. Clinton faulted the Republican presidential administration repeatedly, from its abandoned health care policy to its representation of women in top jobs. She also rebuked White House press secretary Sean Spicer, again not by name, for chiding a black woman journalist for shaking her head during the daily news conference hours earlier.

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice will stop awarding grants to sanctuary cities, during Monday's White House press briefing. "Unfortunately some states and cities have adopted policies designed to frustrate the enforcement of immigration laws," Sessions said. "These policies violate federal law," he said.

