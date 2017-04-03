Deadly explosion hits St. Petersburg Metro Station

A deadly explosion was reported on the St Petersburg Metro on April 3, killing at least 10 people, according to the state-run TASS agency. This video shows emergency services on scene at the Technology Institute station, outside of which wounded people were seen receiving treatment. There were also reports of a blast at the city’s Sennaya Square station. The stations are nearby to each other and it was not immediately clear if there were two separate blasts.