Trump and Merkel hold joint press conference

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a joint press conference on Friday at the White House.
The White House

Politics & Government

Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's new travel ban. At a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Trump told the crowd that the judge's action makes America look "weak." The revised ban temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

News

White House: "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong"

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to the Congressional Budget Office's report on the Republican party's proposal to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA), during Tuesday's press briefing. "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong," Spicer said. The CBO reported that an estimated 14 million would lose health insurance in the first year of the GOP proposal.

Editor's Choice Videos