Trump and Merkel hold joint press conference

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's new travel ban.
At a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Trump told the crowd that the judge's action makes America look "weak." The revised ban temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.
The DOJ accused two Russian intelligence officers and two hackers, one from Russia and the other from Kazakhstan,of breaking into Yahoo's network and stealing information in 2013 and 2014. Both spies are both in Russia and may never be apprehended, despite the indictments.
Bipartisan leaders of the US. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee discuss President Trump's wiretapping claims at a press conference, explaining that they have not yet seen any evidence to support the claims, and calling on the president to clarify his statements.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to the Congressional Budget Office's report on the Republican party's proposal to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA), during Tuesday's press briefing. "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong," Spicer said. The CBO reported that an estimated 14 million would lose health insurance in the first year of the GOP proposal.
Republicans have a plan to replace Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has some harsh critiques for it. But at the same time, conservative Republicans have some harsh critiques for the Congressional Budget Office
Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller and Marine Corps Sergeant Major Ronald Green deliver opening remarks at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday. The hearing stems from allegations that service members posted nude photos of colleagues to a private Facebook group.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) during a heated exchange questions Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller on the disciplinary actions Marines involved in the Facebook photo scandal could face during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday. The hearing is part of an investigation into nude photographs of female Marines that were shared on the "Marines United" Facebook page.
In his weekly address to the nation, posted on YouTube Friday afternoon, President Trump explained the importance of the new GOP health care bill proposed days earlier by Paul Ryan and congressional Republicans. (courtesy of the White House)
Following the release of a promising jobs report for the month of February, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer credited President Trump's policies for the news. According to Spicer, Trump, who has criticised the report before becoming president, said "[the jobs report] may have been phony in the past, but very real now."