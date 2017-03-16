Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, outlined the impact of President Donald Trump's budget during Thursday's White House press briefing. "This is the message the president wanted to send to the public, to the press [and[ to Capitol Hill. He wants more money for defense, more money for border enforcement, more money for law enforcement generally, more money for the vets, more money for school choice; and then to off-set that money with savings else where," Mulvaney said.
White House: "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong"

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to the Congressional Budget Office's report on the Republican party's proposal to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA), during Tuesday's press briefing. "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong," Spicer said. The CBO reported that an estimated 14 million would lose health insurance in the first year of the GOP proposal.

White House on health care bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer discussed the GOP health care bill during Thursdays press briefing. When journalists brought up concerns raised about the current plan by some Republicans in congress like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Spicer said;"I hope we have an opportunity for the team to not only talk to him about what we're trying to and how we're trying to do it, but that we'd love to hear his ideas."

Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally

House intelligence committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said on Tuesday he has not seen any evidence to back President Donald Trump's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him during the 2016 campaign and suggested the news media were taking the president's tweets too literally. On Saturday, Trump tweeted, "Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!"

