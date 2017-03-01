CAMPAIGN AD: 'Jon Ossoff: The Truth Strikes Back'

The Congressional Leadership Fund released an ad criticizing the experience of Jon Ossoff,the Democrat running in Georgia's 6th District special election race.
Congressional Leadership Fund

Trump outlines plans for healthcare reform

In his address to Congress on Tuesday, President Trump called on Congress to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act. He outlined the principles he said that should guide Congress as they outline new legislation.

Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump.

White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed questions raised about the raid in Yemen by the father of slain Navy Seal, William “Ryan” Owens, during Monday's press briefing. "On behalf of the president, his son died a hero," Spicer said.

