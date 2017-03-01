News
Former Kentucky governor delivers Democrat's response to Trump's joint address to Congress
Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the democrat's response to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. "When the president attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press and individual Americans – simply because he doesn’t like what they say – he is eroding our democracy. And that’s reckless," Beshear said.C-SPAN