Former Kentucky governor delivers Democrat's response to Trump's joint address to Congress

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the democrat's response to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. "When the president attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press and individual Americans – simply because he doesn’t like what they say – he is eroding our democracy. And that’s reckless," Beshear said.
White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed questions raised about the raid in Yemen by the father of slain Navy Seal, William “Ryan” Owens, during Monday's press briefing. "On behalf of the president, his son died a hero," Spicer said.

