Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

Congressional Democrats chose guests who had been or could be affected by Trump's policies on immigration.
AP Video

White House

Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump.

News

White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed questions raised about the raid in Yemen by the father of slain Navy Seal, William “Ryan” Owens, during Monday's press briefing. "On behalf of the president, his son died a hero," Spicer said.

Editor's Choice Videos