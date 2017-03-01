Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed questions raised about the raid in Yemen by the father of slain Navy Seal, William “Ryan” Owens, during Monday's press briefing. "On behalf of the president, his son died a hero," Spicer said.
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says President Donald Trump's "blueprint" will be submitted to Congress on March 16, and the full budget will be available at the beginning of May. Mulvaney says the blueprint prioritizes rebuilding the military, securing the border, enforcing current laws, increasing school choice and taking care of veterans.
Tom Perez is the first Latino chairman of the Democratic National Committee and former labor secretary under the Obama administration. He took on Trump and challenged Democrats to unite across the country during his victory speech for DNC chair.
President Donald Trump criticized the news media and 'fake news,' talked about cracking down on illegal immigration, blasted Obama care, and touted his plan to put "America first" at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.
Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, emphasized the Trump administration's stance that Obama's transgender bathroom directive – requiring public school districts to let transgender students use the bathroom that matched their gender identity – is not a federal issue and is something that should be left to the states to decide.