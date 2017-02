More Videos

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:48 Perez calls Trump "worst president in history" after winning DNC chair

2:09 Trump and team descend on CPAC

1:30 White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

0:58 Trump at CPAC: "Take a look at what's happening to our world, folks"

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

2:17 Trump to CPAC: I wouldn't miss a chance to talk to my friends

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

3:39 Trump supporter at McConnell protest: "[We should] just get along for the good of the country"

1:46 CPAC goers talk Trump controversies