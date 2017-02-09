News
Press grills Spicer on Gorsuch comments
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions today about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's recent comments about finding attacks on the judiciary "demoralizing and disheartening." President Donald Trump recently tweeted about Judge James Robart's decision to grant a temporary restraining order on the president's immigration ban. "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned," Trump tweeted.The White House