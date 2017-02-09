Press grills Spicer on Gorsuch comments

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions today about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's recent comments about finding attacks on the judiciary "demoralizing and disheartening." President Donald Trump recently tweeted about Judge James Robart's decision to grant a temporary restraining order on the president's immigration ban. "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned," Trump tweeted.
The White House

Congress

Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

Banned from speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) met with civil rights leaders and other Democrats right outside the Senate floor. Warren suggested everyone re-read the 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King urging the Senate to reject Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as a federal judge.

Politics & Government

Senators debate rebuke of Warren

Sen. Jeff Sessions appears headed toward confirmation. Democrats harshly criticized Sessions for being too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and too weak on civil rights. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was given a rare rebuke Tuesday evening for quoting Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor.

White House

Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

President Donald Trump held a meeting on Tuesday with county sheriffs. Trump said he would work to expand "abuse-deterring drugs" in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic, while reiterating the need for a strong border. He also said his government was committed to creating strong borders and supporting country sheriffs in their work.

Editor's Choice Videos