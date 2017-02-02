Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

President Trump said that he would like to "speed" up the renegotiation process for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) during meeting with senators at the White House on Thursday.
UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarising editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos.

Hatch on Senate panel advancing nominations on party-line vote

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) made a statement after the Senate Finance Committee suspended rules requiring Democrats to be present during voting to advance the nominations for Treasury secretary and Health and Human Services secretary. The same day, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the nomination of Jeff Sessions for attorney general to the full Senate.

