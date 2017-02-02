Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

“It’s time we’re going to be a little tough, folks,” President Donald Trump told the audience at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday. “We’re taken advantage of by every nation in the world virtually. It’s not going to happen anymore.”
Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarising editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos.
Rex Tillerson, former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, was sworn as the nation's 69th secretary of state by Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. Tillerson was confirmed by the Senate in a 56-to-43 vote.
For the first time, the White House press briefing also took questions via Skype. Lars Larson, a conservative talk show host, was among the first group of people to ask a question at a White House presser without being in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) made a statement after the Senate Finance Committee suspended rules requiring Democrats to be present during voting to advance the nominations for Treasury secretary and Health and Human Services secretary. The same day, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the nomination of Jeff Sessions for attorney general to the full Senate.
Judge Neil Gorsuch thanks President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for being nominated to fill a Supreme Court seat that has been vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. "As this process now moves to the senate, I look forward with speaking with members from both sides of the aisle," Gorsuch said.
President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch is a U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge. He was born in Denver and is 49 years old. He’s the youngest Supreme Court nominee in nearly 25 years.