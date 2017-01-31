Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held a news conference Sunday to talk about his opposition to President Trump’s executive action on immigration. He got chocked up when describing his dedication to fight the refugee ban.
Protesters, lawyers and elected officials were at J.F.K. Saturday where nearly a dozen travelers had been detained, according to an airport official. They were detained following the day Trump signed an executive action that tightened the United States' refugee and visa policies.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that the Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports, while speaking with reporters on Air Force One en route to Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday.