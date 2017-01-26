Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

Visual effects artists have created some of the most iconic moments in movie history. It's so lucrative for the Big Six studios, that the top 10 highest grossing films of 2016 garnered over $9 billion alone. But to have us believe these visual effects artists share in this success? That’s Hollywood’s greatest trick of all.
Senate Democrats present a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for the nation's roads, airports, bridges and seaports, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on President Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to invest in infrastructure and back their proposal.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his first official press briefing on Monday clarified to reporters his controversial remarks on crowd size at President Donald Trump's inauguration. "Our intentions are never to lie to you," said Spicer.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration would be opening four “Skype seats” in the briefing room so that journalists who aren’t in or near Washington can attend virtually. Spicer said, “I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices not necessarily based here in the Beltway.”