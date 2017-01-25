Nikki Haley sworn in as UN Ambassador

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, was sworn in Wednesday by Vice President Mike Pence as the ambassador to the United Nations.
Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

Senate Democrats present a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for the nation's roads, airports, bridges and seaports, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on President Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to invest in infrastructure and back their proposal.

