White House: ready to move forward with major pipelines

Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his first official press briefing on Monday clarified to reporters his controversial remarks on crowd size at President Donald Trump's inauguration. "Our intentions are never to lie to you," said Spicer.
Half a million people descended on Washington to show solidarity with women and minorities on Donald Trump’s first full day in the White House. The march, they hope, will launch a more connected and inspired women’s movement.
Unexpectedly large crowds of women and human rights activists took to the streets of Washington, D.C., Chicago, Charlotte and even smaller towns like Boise. Protesters around the country marched for women's and civil rights and were intended to send a message to President Donald Trump on his first full day in office.