Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talks about President Trump's belief in voter fraud during Tuesdays briefing.
The White House

News

Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

Unexpectedly large crowds of women and human rights activists took to the streets of Washington, D.C., Chicago, Charlotte and even smaller towns like Boise. Protesters around the country marched for women's and civil rights and were intended to send a message to President Donald Trump on his first full day in office.

White House

Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'

During his first full day in office, President Donald Trump visited the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Virginia to thank intelligence officers for their service. “There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump,” said the president.

