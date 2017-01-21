Madonna gives fiery speech at D.C. Women's March

Madonna expressed anger and despair in her speech at D.C.'s Women's March rally.
AP

World

Thousands take part in Women's March on London

Thousands of people gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London on Saturday to protest on President Donald Trump's first full day in office. Among them were demonstrators taking part in the Women's March on London, promoting women's and human rights.

Latest News

Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way'

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump rallied guests at the first of three inaugural balls, saying "we did it." The new POTUS also called Melania his biggest supporter. Later he asked the crowd if should keep tweeting, to which he got a roaring approval. The rest of the Trump family and Vice President Mike Pence's family joined them on stage dancing to "My Way" and then to a new tune by the Armed Services ball.

News

Inauguration protest ignites in downtown D.C.

As helicopters hovered overhead, demonstrators vandalized vehicles, set fires and damaged property along K Street in Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon. A heavy police presence was required to keep the peace during President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Editor's Choice Videos