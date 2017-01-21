Madonna gives fiery speech at D.C. Women's March

A Washington, D.C. official says the estimated turnout for the Women's March in the city now stands at a half a million. It is about double the amount of people who showed up to President Donald Trump's inauguration.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and family attend a national prayer service on Saturday at Washington National Cathedral. The interfaith service is a tradition for new presidents and is hosted by the Episcopal parish.
Thousands of people gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London on Saturday to protest on President Donald Trump's first full day in office. Among them were demonstrators taking part in the Women's March on London, promoting women's and human rights.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump rallied guests at the first of three inaugural balls, saying "we did it." The new POTUS also called Melania his biggest supporter. Later he asked the crowd if should keep tweeting, to which he got a roaring approval. The rest of the Trump family and Vice President Mike Pence's family joined them on stage dancing to "My Way" and then to a new tune by the Armed Services ball.
Around America on January 20, protesters turned to the streets to voice their opposition of Trump's presidency. From Washington State to Washington D.C., some marched peacefully while others burned flags and vehicles.
As helicopters hovered overhead, demonstrators vandalized vehicles, set fires and damaged property along K Street in Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon. A heavy police presence was required to keep the peace during President Donald Trump's inauguration.
First, a break. Second, they ask people to submit ideas on what the future presidential center should be. The center will be based on the south side of Chicago and will also have projects that expand to around the country and the world.