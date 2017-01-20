Trump Inauguration parade highlights

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escorted former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Trump took the oath of office.
Protesters clashed with police along L Street and 12th Street in Washington, D.C., following the inauguration of Donald Trump. Police used pepper spray in to push protesters back. Flashbangs were also set off.
President-elect Donald Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer previewed points Trump will talk about in his inauguration speech at press conference held Thursday. "He'll talk about infrastructure, education, manufacturing base," Spicer said.