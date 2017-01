Cuban's fear turns to hope

Alvaro Moreno was planning to flee Cuba for the U.S. in July. But when Trump was elected, his travel group convinced him to leave the island immediately over concerns the new president may repeal the so-called “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy. Now Moreno, who crossed safely into U.S. territory just hours before the policy repeal, hopes that President-elect Donald Trump will reverse Obama’s decision once he assumes office.