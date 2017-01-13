How coins are made

Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Pompeo lists an aggressive Russia as one of the multiple challenges facing the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.
James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, says the United States is facing it's biggest challenge since World War II. At his confirmation hearing Thursday, Mattis singled out threats from Russia, China and terrorist groups.
Dr. Ben Carson, a former Republican presidential candidate and neurosurgeon who does not have government experience, was nominated to be the head of the Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development. During his confirmation hearing, he spoke about coming to understand 'housing insecurity' during his childhood and the larger role that HUD could play in Americans' lives.
They were just a little too late. Cuban roofer Dennis Pupo Cruz leaned over the railing and called his sister in Miami to tell her he was stuck on the Mexican-side of the bridge above the Rio Grande River, inches from the U.S. border. Border Patrol agents stopped him or any of the other Cubans from entering into the United States.
Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felonies and will pay $4.3 billion in a deal reached with the U.S. government following emissions cheating and a scheme to cover it up. Six high-level VW employees were also indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud, wire fraud and violation of the Clean Air Act. The company will now receive three years probation with an independent monitor overseeing their compliance and control measures.
During her confirmation hearing, Elaine Chao told the Senate committee, "The US Department of Transportation has a rare opportunity to shape the transformation of our critical infrastructure." She then went on to stress the need to modernize and enter beneficial partnerships, with the primary objective being safety.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered his first press conference since the November presidential election. Trump addressed his relationship with Russia and how he will handle his business once taking office.
Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, spoke largely about accountability and honesty from the new leadership during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said that the "utmost mission" was defeating ISIS and that the United States must be "clear eyed" about Russia.
President Obama got emotional thanking his family during his farewell Tuesday evening. He especially teared up thanking his wife Michelle for taking on a role she didn't ask for, with "grace and grit." Vice President Joe Biden might have received a roaring applause from the Chicago crowd when Obama thanked him.