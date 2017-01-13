How coins are made

Ever wonder how coins are made in the U.S.? It takes several steps. Congress has to vote on it and the president must approve it before the U.S. Mint makes a new coin.
United States Mint

Politics & Government

Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government

Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felonies and will pay $4.3 billion in a deal reached with the U.S. government following emissions cheating and a scheme to cover it up. Six high-level VW employees were also indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud, wire fraud and violation of the Clean Air Act. The company will now receive three years probation with an independent monitor overseeing their compliance and control measures.

