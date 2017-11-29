Trump lashes out at NBC after Matt Lauer’s firing

More Videos 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans Pause 1:03 House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 0:16 Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 1:07 California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control 1:43 Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:58 The Republican senators who might oppose the tax bill 2:07 Haley: 'It truly is a new day at the United Nations' 2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

