Trump's director of social media tweeted a fake Irma video. Twitter corrected him

There were no shortage of fake rumors about Hurricane Irma as it slammed into the Florida coast this weekend. And President Donald Trump’s director of social media, Dan Scavino Jr., fell for one.
“Sharing #Hurricane Irma on social media with President @realDonaldTrump & @VP Pence hourly. Here is Miami International Airport. STAY SAFE!!” Scovino wrote in a now deleted Tweet.
Miami International Airport: 1— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 10, 2017
Trump's Director of Social Media: 0 pic.twitter.com/sZMyLjPZU3
The Miami International Airport quickly corrected Scavino, who deleted the original tweet about 30 minutes later.
Thank you. It was among 100s of videos/pics I am receiving re: Irma from public. In trying to notify all, I shared - have deleted. Be safe!— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 10, 2017
A Twitter user pointed out that the video actually showed flooding at Mexico City’s airport in August.
The social media person for @POTUS misleading. This is NOT Miami right now. This was Mexico City last month: https://t.co/zIXVpRXfM5 https://t.co/ZcWfemEO4M— Gene Park (@GenePark) September 10, 2017
The flooding footage can also be found on El Weso Radio’s Twitter page.
Así el @AICM_mx debido a la lluvia que cayó esta tarde-noche #Weseros pic.twitter.com/ApFfYeeylm— El Weso (@elwesomx) August 31, 2017
Some Twitter were surprised that Scavino apparently shared the false video with Trump.
WH social media aide shares fake post. Did he also share w/ POTUS? https://t.co/Qb6i5FNYkj pic.twitter.com/4le5SNHnc0— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 10, 2017
You would hope that the "White House Director of Social Media" would know better about authenticating videos before sharing them with POTUS pic.twitter.com/TTourdnZuO— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) September 10, 2017
Scavino quietly deleted this tweet with no acknowledgement that it was not accurate https://t.co/CgHZbnzXUx— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 10, 2017
