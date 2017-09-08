How you can help people affected by Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Harvey devastated areas of Texas, many people rushed to give their time, attention and money to the victims of the storm. Now, organizations are asking for the same as Irma approaches mainland United States.
Hurricane Irma is now a Category 4 storm, on track to likely hit South Florida over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has already left devastation in its wake in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic and others, and it’s likely to cause a lot more damage.
For those who want to help relief efforts, several charitable organizations are already soliciting donations. Google has even joined the fray – if you Google “Hurricane Irma” and scroll past alerts and news items, a small window prompts you to donate for “effective local impact.”
Donations made through that widget go to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, according to Google. It’s an “intermediary organization that specializes in distributing your donations to local nonprofits that work in the affected region, to ensure funds reach those who need it the most.”
Right now, those funds will go towards “preparing for landfall and providing immediate relief to survivors – temporary shelter, food, water, and other basic needs – and watching how the storm unfolds over the course of the next week,” according to CDP’s website. Donations after the storm “will focus on medium and long-term rebuilding needs” such as “rebuilding homes, businesses, infrastructure, meeting the needs of young children, and supporting mental health needs.”
It’s the same organization Facebook favored for Harvey relief, pledging up to $1 million in matching donations, rather than its typical partnership with Red Cross. The Red Cross, which is not an intermediary but directly provides aid to areas, has come under increased scrutiny after reportedly bungled disaster relief efforts following superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Isaac. ProPublica has a series of investigations into the organization’s alleged “failures,” on a page with the description, “How one of the country’s most venerated charities has failed disaster victims, broken promises and made dubious claims of success.”
The Red Cross has denied many of the negative reports and still has a B+ rating from Charity Watch, which says the organization spends 89 percent of its budget on programs and only 11 percent on overhead. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is not ranked by Charity Watch.
In addition to donations for Irma, the American Red Cross is also asking for volunteers willing to help in Puerto Rico, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Here are some other organizations raising funds for those affected by Irma:
- UNICEF is raising money that will first be spent distributing emergency supplies to affected areas. After the storm, UNICEF will focus on getting children back to school. Charity Watch gave UNICEF an A.
- Crowdfunding website Global Giving is raising $2 million to first “help any first responders meet survivors’ immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products, and shelter.” Following the storm, the fund will “support longer-term recovery efforts run by local, vetted organizations responding to this disaster.” The fund has been vetted, accoridng to the website.
- United Way of Miami-Dade is soliciting donations on behalf of the United Way organizations in all hurricane-affected areas. You can choose to have your relief funds go to Hurricane Irma or Hurricane Harvey.
Charity efforts for victims specifically outside mainland U.S. include:
- ConPRmetidos is trying to raise $150,000 for relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.
- The Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross is providing support to victims on those islands.
- Convoy of Hope’s disaster team has a million meals staged in Haiti and more en route.
- Oxfam has teams stationed throughout the Caribbean supporting local partners to provide safe water and sanitation.
- Food For The Poor is rushing aid vulnerable areas in northern Haiti. Aid was trucked from the charity’s Port-au-Prince, Haiti, warehouse starting on Thursday, and more containers will be shipped from Food For The Poor's headquarters in Florida next week after the storm passes.
Miami Herald reporter Caitlin Ostroff contributed to this report.
Comments