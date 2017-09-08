How you can help people affected by Hurricane Irma

More Videos 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence Pause 0:34 Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 2:16 Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:13 Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump 2:03 Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:45 Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:29 McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship 2:23 A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Meta Viers McClatchy

Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Meta Viers McClatchy