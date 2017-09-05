DACA is being rescinded with ‘wind down’ period, Jeff Sessions announces

More Videos

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Pause
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test 0:36

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice

  • DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

    The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions. C-SPAN
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions. C-SPAN

Latest News

DACA is being rescinded with ‘wind down’ period, Jeff Sessions announces

By Greg Hadley and Kate Irby

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

September 05, 2017 11:15 AM

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end.

Sessions said there will be an unspecified “wind down period,” which is meant to give Congress some time to come up with a potential replacement for the program. Replacement legislation is unlikely to pass without additional immigration enforcement provisions, such as increased border security or ways to crack down on sanctuary cities.

Previous reports said there would be a six-month delay, but Sessions did not mention that during his remarks.

As a candidate, Trump promised to end the program, commonly called DACA, as part of his stance on immigration. Since his inauguration, however, he has signaled a willingness to keep at least portions of it.

In an interview with the Associated Press in April, Trump said young immigrants, often referred to as Dreamers, should “rest easy” and that his administration is “not after the Dreamers, we are after the criminals.”

Since then, the White House had left the policy in place, angering some in Trump’s base. Ten states, all of whom went to Trump in the 2016 election, promised to sue the federal government over the program, unless Trump ended it by Tuesday.

Trump’s decision will affect more than 750,000 young people who have obtained work permits through DACA to either study or hold a job. The permits last two years and were renewable. Under Trump’s new plan, once a Dreamer’s work permit expires, that person will be eligible for deportation, effectively phasing out the program by 2019.

Related stories from McClatchy DC

  Comments  

Videos

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

View More Video