Trump has no credibility when calling for racial calm, rights leaders charge

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:45 Young South Koreans find their political voice Pause 2:30 Rubio talks about Venezuela vote 0:34 Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam 2:39 'Jail is where a lot of people end up receiving mental health services' 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 2:29 Trump criticizes hatred "on many sides" after Charlottesville violence 1:16 Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 2:01 Trump: CEO-in-Chief? 0:42 Hillary Clinton quotes Scripture in her concession speech 2:29 McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump has condemned "in the strongest possible terms" what he's calling an "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" after clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. AP

President Donald Trump has condemned "in the strongest possible terms" what he's calling an "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" after clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. AP