Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after 10 days

President Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from the White House communications director position, which he was appointed to a little more than a week ago.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” read an official White House statement. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

The New York Times, citing three anonymous sources, reported that new Chief of Staff John Kelly requested Scaramucci’s removal. Kelly, a retired Marine general, was sworn in Monday morning. When the news of Scaramucci’s departure broke Monday afternoon Kelly was in the East Room of the White house for a Medal of Honor ceremony and was “smiling” and “in good spirits,” according to reports.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that there was “no WH chaos.”

Scaramucci had not officially started the communications director position but was appointed to it on July 21. It’s possible he will be moved to another position, according to the Times. The White House did not mention another possible position.

Scaramucci’s brief time as part of the Trump administration was tumultuous. His hiring prompted the resignation of then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer and later the ouster of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci also gave a vulgar interview to the New Yorker that involved him making derogatory comments about several senior officials in the White House and threatening to fire the entire communications team.

Scaramucci had made clear before Priebus’ departure that he would be reporting directly to the president, though historically communications directors would report to the chief of staff.

“Kelly made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge,” the Times reported.