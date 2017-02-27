Smartphones getting smarter

UnifyID chief executive John Whaley talks about how smartphones can use 'implicit authentication' so that users don't need to always be identifying themselves on the internet.
tjohnson@mcclatchydc.com

Latest News

Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered Friday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life. While the diverse pro-life crowd was excited about the new administration and the prospects of eventually overturning Roe v. Wade, they did not necessarily consider themselves overly supportive of President Trump.

Latest News

GOP lawmaker praises black colleges

Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican from North Carolina, proudly stands by the education that Historically Black Colleges and Universities provide, noting that his wife is an HBCU graduate. He speaks in his office in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13, 2017.

Latest News

Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way'

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump rallied guests at the first of three inaugural balls, saying "we did it." The new POTUS also called Melania his biggest supporter. Later he asked the crowd if should keep tweeting, to which he got a roaring approval. The rest of the Trump family and Vice President Mike Pence's family joined them on stage dancing to "My Way" and then to a new tune by the Armed Services ball.

Editor's Choice Videos