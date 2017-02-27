Smartphones getting smarter

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton says "the future is female" in a new video statement made for the MAKERS Conference in California. She cited the demonstrators who participated in the Women's March as an example.
Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered Friday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life. While the diverse pro-life crowd was excited about the new administration and the prospects of eventually overturning Roe v. Wade, they did not necessarily consider themselves overly supportive of President Trump.
Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican from North Carolina, proudly stands by the education that Historically Black Colleges and Universities provide, noting that his wife is an HBCU graduate. He speaks in his office in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13, 2017.
Half a million people descended on Washington to show solidarity with women and minorities on Donald Trump’s first full day in the White House. The march, they hope, will launch a more connected and inspired women’s movement.
In a little over five minutes and without taking any questions, Press Secretary Sean Spicer scolded the media's coverage of inauguration, "This was the largest audience to witness an inauguration. Period," Spicer said.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump rallied guests at the first of three inaugural balls, saying "we did it." The new POTUS also called Melania his biggest supporter. Later he asked the crowd if should keep tweeting, to which he got a roaring approval. The rest of the Trump family and Vice President Mike Pence's family joined them on stage dancing to "My Way" and then to a new tune by the Armed Services ball.