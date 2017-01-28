Iran promises ‘reciprocal measures’ to Trump’s executive order

Iran’s Foreign Ministry pledged to retaliate against the U.S. after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring citizens from Iran and six other majority-Muslim from entering the country.
The ministry issued a statement on state television Saturday, per The Times of Israel.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran … has decided to respond in kind after the insulting decision of the United States concerning Iranian nationals,” the statement read.
While the Iranian government has yet to officially announce the details of their response, their comments have lead many to believe Iran will impose a reverse travel ban on Americans, per CNN.
Javad Zarif, the foreign affairs minister of Iran, tweeted out another statement Friday afternoon saying that Iran would act “to ensure respect for the dignity of all members of the great Iranian nation at home and abroad.”
Full statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the #MuslimBan. 6/7 pic.twitter.com/Y3gAxT0B8m— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 28, 2017
Zarif also said the government would take “proportionate legal, consular and political action” against the U.S. until Trump’s order is lifted.
The United States and Iran have no formal diplomatic relations with Iran, but the U.S. had recently lifted sanctions against the country after the Iranians complied with former President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal. As a result, American tourism in Iran had recently spiked, per the New York Times. The Daily Mail also speculated that Iran would attract a “tsunami” of tourists in 2015. According to the most recent available numbers, the number of tourists in Iran has climed steadily over the past few decades, per the World Tourism Organization.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry also claimed that Trump’s actions would only serve to galvanize extremists and terrorists.
#MuslimBan will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters.1/7— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 28, 2017
