Native Kansans Protest Trump and Brownback

In a little over five minutes and without taking any questions, Press Secretary Sean Spicer scolded the media's coverage of inauguration, "This was the largest audience to witness an inauguration. Period," Spicer said.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump rallied guests at the first of three inaugural balls, saying "we did it." The new POTUS also called Melania his biggest supporter. Later he asked the crowd if should keep tweeting, to which he got a roaring approval. The rest of the Trump family and Vice President Mike Pence's family joined them on stage dancing to "My Way" and then to a new tune by the Armed Services ball.
Around America on January 20, protesters turned to the streets to voice their opposition of Trump's presidency. From Washington State to Washington D.C., some marched peacefully while others burned flags and vehicles.
At the congressional luncheon following the inauguration ceremony, President Donald Trump asked a gathering of lawmakers and guests to give his former opponent Sec. Hillary Clinton a standing ovation, saying he was “very honored” when he heard they would be attending the inauguration.
Hundreds lined up near Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, to receive free marijuana joints. The event, planned as a show of support for pot legalization before President Donald Trump's inaugural address, garnered long lines of people wishing to get their hands on some free weed.
Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department.
President-elect Donald Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, faced many questions during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday. On Tuesday she pledged to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that she would not seek to dismantle public schools and would address "the needs of all parents and students."