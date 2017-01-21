Charlotteans join Women's March on Washington

At the congressional luncheon following the inauguration ceremony, President Donald Trump asked a gathering of lawmakers and guests to give his former opponent Sec. Hillary Clinton a standing ovation, saying he was “very honored” when he heard they would be attending the inauguration.
Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department.
President-elect Donald Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, faced many questions during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday. On Tuesday she pledged to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that she would not seek to dismantle public schools and would address "the needs of all parents and students."
The Lil' Wranglers performed in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for Sen. Ted Cruz during his "Tuesday Tea" event. The Wranglers, a Texas-themed dance troupe from College Station, are in Washington for President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration, where they will march in Friday' inaugural parade. The Lil' Wranglers, founded as an offshoot of the Texas A
A group of Cubans walk across the bridge to the U.S. border to turn themselves over to the U.S. Border Patrol and request asylum. Up until Thursday, Cubans were allowed to stay legally in the U.S. under the long-standing “wet foot, dry foot” policy.
With her back to the bridge that connects Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to the U.S., Idiana Laurencio gives an emotional appeal for why she fears returning to Cuba after being denied entry to the U.S. “They will put me someplace, shut me in and beat me,” she said.