Charlotte High students talk inauguration

Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department.
President-elect Donald Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, faced many questions during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday. On Tuesday she pledged to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that she would not seek to dismantle public schools and would address "the needs of all parents and students."
The Lil' Wranglers performed in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for Sen. Ted Cruz during his "Tuesday Tea" event. The Wranglers, a Texas-themed dance troupe from College Station, are in Washington for President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration, where they will march in Friday' inaugural parade. The Lil' Wranglers, founded as an offshoot of the Texas A
With her back to the bridge that connects Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to the U.S., Idiana Laurencio gives an emotional appeal for why she fears returning to Cuba after being denied entry to the U.S. “They will put me someplace, shut me in and beat me,” she said.
Cubans stand across the street from the bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas, pondering their next move as they hold out hope to find a way to the United States. President Obama announced Thursday the end of the long-standing “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy, which allowed Cubans to remain in the country if they reached U.S. soil.
After receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Vice President Joe Biden took time to thank and praise Obama for who he is and what he's done as president. "I just hope that the asterisk in history that is attached to my name when they talk about this presidency is that I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man, who did remarkable things for this country," Biden said.
President Barack Obama ended the "wet foot, dry foot" policy Thursday afternoon, effective immediately. Here are a few of the last Cubans to cross freely under "wet foot, dry foot," which allowed Cubans to remain in the United States simply by touching American soil.