President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in a ceremony on Capitol Hill on January 20.
Natalie Fertig McClatchy

Lil Wranglers perform for Sen. Ted Cruz

The Lil' Wranglers performed in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for Sen. Ted Cruz during his "Tuesday Tea" event. The Wranglers, a Texas-themed dance troupe from College Station, are in Washington for President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration, where they will march in Friday' inaugural parade. The Lil' Wranglers, founded as an offshoot of the Texas A

Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

Cubans stand across the street from the bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas, pondering their next move as they hold out hope to find a way to the United States. President Obama announced Thursday the end of the long-standing “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy, which allowed Cubans to remain in the country if they reached U.S. soil.

Biden to Obama: 'I've also leaned on you'

After receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Vice President Joe Biden took time to thank and praise Obama for who he is and what he's done as president. "I just hope that the asterisk in history that is attached to my name when they talk about this presidency is that I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man, who did remarkable things for this country," Biden said.

The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

President Barack Obama ended the "wet foot, dry foot" policy Thursday afternoon, effective immediately. Here are a few of the last Cubans to cross freely under "wet foot, dry foot," which allowed Cubans to remain in the United States simply by touching American soil.

