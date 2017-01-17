Latest News
Lil Wranglers perform for Sen. Ted Cruz
The Lil' Wranglers performed in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for Sen. Ted Cruz during his "Tuesday Tea" event. The Wranglers, a Texas-themed dance troupe from College Station, are in Washington for President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration, where they will march in Friday' inaugural parade. The Lil' Wranglers, founded as an offshoot of the Texas A&M Aggie Wranglers, recently opened a studio in Fort Worth.Alex Daugherty McClatchy