Lil Wranglers perform for Sen. Ted Cruz

The Lil' Wranglers performed in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for Sen. Ted Cruz during his "Tuesday Tea" event. The Wranglers, a Texas-themed dance troupe from College Station, are in Washington for President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration, where they will march in Friday' inaugural parade. The Lil' Wranglers, founded as an offshoot of the Texas A&M Aggie Wranglers, recently opened a studio in Fort Worth.
Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

Cubans stand across the street from the bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas, pondering their next move as they hold out hope to find a way to the United States. President Obama announced Thursday the end of the long-standing “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy, which allowed Cubans to remain in the country if they reached U.S. soil.

Biden to Obama: 'I've also leaned on you'

After receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Vice President Joe Biden took time to thank and praise Obama for who he is and what he's done as president. "I just hope that the asterisk in history that is attached to my name when they talk about this presidency is that I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man, who did remarkable things for this country," Biden said.

Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Actress Meryl Streep took a moment to talk about President-elect Donald Trump as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California. She called Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter while on the campaign trail the year's performance that most "stunned her." Streep went on to say that when people in power act as bullies, everyone loses.

NC congressman takes conservatism into new communities

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican from Greensboro, N.C., was recently elected chair of the conservative U.S. House Republican Study Committee. The group of more than 170 conservative lawmakers in Congress exists to keep pressure on GOP House leadership to take conservative routes on legislation and federal government spending. In a recent interview, Walker said he also hopes to take the message of "effective conservatism" into communities where Democrats usually win elections. In the House, Walker says, the RSC in 2017 will be focused on tax code reform, repealing Obamacare, and preserving religious freedoms.

